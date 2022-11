A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg in Logan Square on Wednesday morning.

Police say the man was walking in the 3900 block of West Armitage Avenue around 12:41 a.m. when someone in a white sedan fired shots.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.