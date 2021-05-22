Expand / Collapse search

Man identified on surveillance video as suspect who killed 28-year-old man in Jefferson Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged for fatally shooting a man in Jefferson Park last month.

Everardo Olmos has been charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Everardo Olmos, 24 | Credit: Tom Ahern (TWITTER)

Police say he was identified through surveillance video as the suspect who shot and killed a 28-year-old man in Jefferson Park on April 4.

Olmos was placed in custody without incident on Thursday, authorities said.

No additional information is available at this time.