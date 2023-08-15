Man implied he had gun, robbed PNC Bank in Elgin: FBI

article

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Elgin Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1:45 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the PNC Bank located at 850 Summit St.

According to the FBI, the suspect verbally demanded funds while implying that he had a gun.

The offender is described as a Black male about five-foot-ten to five-foot-eleven and had long dreadlocks.

He was wearing dark pants and a black t-shirt with a yellow construction vest on top. Additionally, he was wearing a black surgical mask, sunglasses and a plain black baseball hat.

Anyone with information can report tips, even anonymously, at (312) 421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.