Man implying he had gun robs BMO Harris Bank in Homewood, Illinois: FBI

A BMO Harris Bank was robbed Monday morning in suburban Homewood.

Around 10:50 a.m., the FBI says the bank located at 17600 S. Halsted was robbed by a man who implied he was armed.

According to the FBI, the suspect entered the bank, handed a note to the teller demanding money while implying he had a weapon on him and then fled the scene.

Man robs BMO Harris Bank in Homewood, Illinois on Jan. 3, 2022.

The suspect is still at large, the FBI said. He is described as a thin Black male wearing a black face covering and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips@fbi.gov.