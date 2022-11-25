Man in critical condition after barging into North Side home, assaulting another: police

A man forced his way into a home on the North Side and assaulted a victim late Thursday night.

Police say an offender busted through a door of a home in West Ridge in the 6300 block of North Oakley around 10:40 p.m. and ran into a man.

The two began to fight, and the victim was cut multiple times on his head. The offender was also cut about the body and had a puncture wound to the chest, police say.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The offender was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.