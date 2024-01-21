Man in critical condition after being shot in Archer Heights: police

A man is in critical condition after being gunned down in his car in Archer Heights, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of W. 47th Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was inside his car when he was approached by another vehicle in traffic.

The driver of the second vehicle pulled a handgun and fired gunshots, striking the 32-year-old man in the neck and chest, according to officials.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in critical condition.

Authorities are still trying to track down the shooter. The investigation continues.