Man in critical condition after being shot nearly 10 times on Chicago's South Side

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in South Shore early Monday.

At about 12:47 a.m., a 35-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Exchange when an unknown offender approached him and fired multiple shots, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The man was shot eight times in the lower body and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.