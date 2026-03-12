Chicago crime: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting inside West Side apartment

The Brief A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting inside an Austin neighborhood apartment Wednesday night. Police say the two men, ages 32 and 33, were shot by an unknown offender inside a residence on North Lotus Avenue. The 33-year-old later died at the hospital while the other man is expected to recover, and no arrests have been made.



A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting inside an apartment Wednesday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of North Lotus Avenue, according to police. Two men, 32 and 33, were inside the residence when they were shot by an unknown offender.

The 33-year-old was shot several times throughout the body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. As of Thursday morning, his identity had not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 32-year-old was shot once in the hand and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said no arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.