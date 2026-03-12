Ravinia reveals 2026 lineup: Rod Stewart, Miranda Lambert, Chance the Rapper among performers

The Brief The 2026 season runs June through September with 90+ concerts across multiple genres. The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will celebrate 90 years of its Ravinia residency with a six-week run. Tickets go on sale to the public April 23, with early access to donors beginning March 17.



Ravinia has unveiled its 2026 summer season, bringing a packed lineup of major artists to the historic outdoor venue.

What we know:

This season runs from June through September at the festival’s 36-acre park in Highland Park and will feature more than 90 concerts spanning pop, rock, classical, jazz and family programming.

The festival’s main venue, the Hunter Pavilion, will reopen this season after undergoing a major redesign as part of Ravinia’s broader renovation effort.

What's New:

The redesigned Hunter Pavilion will serve as the centerpiece of the 2026 season.

The venue has been upgraded with a deeper performance stage, a new acoustic shell designed for orchestral music and state-of-the-art sound and lighting system. Audience seating has also been modernized with expanded accessibility features.

The Lineup:

The lineup brings a wide range of music to the Ravinia stages. Here are the artists scheduled to perform.

June 3: Terence Blanchard, Ravi Coltrane

June 4 : Stella Cole

June 5: Joshua Bell, Jeremy Denk

June 6: Kurt Elling, Fred Hersch

June 7: Kurt Elling, Fred Hersch

June 7: Alisa Weilerstein, Inon Barnatan

July 11: Lizzo, Yunchan Lim, CSO

July 12: Billy Idol

July 14: Squirrel Nut Zippers

July 15: Harry Connick Jr.

July 16: CSO - Kathryn Lewek, Miles Mykkanen, James Conlon, CSO

July 17: Paul Simon

July 18: Paul Simon

July 18: Kathryn Lewek, Miles Mykkanen, James Conlon, CSO

July 19: Maria Duenas, CSO

July 22: Augustin Hadelich

July 23: CSO performance

July 24: Laura Karpman, CSO

July 25: Jules Buckley, St. Vincent

July 26: Chanticleer

July 26: Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash

July 28: Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, The Docksiders

July 29: The Kody Norris Show

July 31: Carlos Simon, CSO

Aug. 1: Emanuel Ax, John Williams, CSO

Aug. 1: Laurie Berkner

Aug. 2: Micaela Diamond, Bryonha Marie, Noah Ricketts, Ted Sperling, CSO

Aug. 2: Black Moon Trio

Aug. 4: Magic City Hippies

Aug. 5: Danish String Quartet

Aug. 6: CSO

Aug. 7: CSO

Aug. 8: Black Moon Trio

Aug. 8: Chance the Rapper

Aug. 9: Misha Dichter

Aug. 9: Hugh Jackman, Chicago Philharmonic

Aug. 11: Brian McKnight, Gladys Knight

Aug. 12: Joe Bonamassa

Aug. 13: Quincy Jones top hits, CSO, Jules Buckley

Aug. 14: Steve Hackman, CSO

Aug. 15: moe, Umphrey’s McGee

Aug. 15: Okee Dokee Brothers

Aug. 16: Earl Lee, Stella Chen, CSO

Aug. 16: Frederica von Stade, Susan Graham, Kevin Murphy

A ug. 19: Gregory Alan Isakov

Aug. 20: Ricky Martin

Aug. 21: Alabama shakes, Liam Kazar

Aug. 22: Bonnie Raitt

Aug. 22: Divi Roxx Kids

Aug. 23: Grease sing-along

Aug. 25: Deep Purple, Kansas

Aug. 26: Brandi Carlile

Aug. 27: Kool & The Gang, Morris Day & The Time, ConFunkShun

Aug. 28: Alabama

Aug. 29: Ray LaMontagne, The Weather Station

Aug. 29: Dr. Seuss Goes to the Opera

Aug. 30: Miranda Lambert

Sept. 3: Music of the Baroque, Dame Jane Glover

Sept. 5: Karen Ouzounian

Sept. 5: Rod Stewart, Richard Marx

Sept. 6: Olga Kern

Sept. 6: Squeeze, Adam Ant

Sept. 12: Alison Krauss & Union Station, Jerry Douglas, Theo Lawrence

Sept. 13: Los Tigres del Norte

Sept. 17: Ziggy Marley, Thievery Corporation

Sept.18: Tom Jones

Sept. 19: Martina McBride

Sept. 23: Jacob Collier

What's next:

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 23, with early access for donors beginning March 17.

Visit Ravinia.org for tickets and more information.