Ravinia reveals 2026 lineup: Rod Stewart, Miranda Lambert, Chance the Rapper among performers
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Ravinia has unveiled its 2026 summer season, bringing a packed lineup of major artists to the historic outdoor venue.
What we know:
This season runs from June through September at the festival’s 36-acre park in Highland Park and will feature more than 90 concerts spanning pop, rock, classical, jazz and family programming.
The festival’s main venue, the Hunter Pavilion, will reopen this season after undergoing a major redesign as part of Ravinia’s broader renovation effort.
What's New:
The redesigned Hunter Pavilion will serve as the centerpiece of the 2026 season.
The venue has been upgraded with a deeper performance stage, a new acoustic shell designed for orchestral music and state-of-the-art sound and lighting system. Audience seating has also been modernized with expanded accessibility features.
The Lineup:
The lineup brings a wide range of music to the Ravinia stages. Here are the artists scheduled to perform.
- June 3: Terence Blanchard, Ravi Coltrane
- June 4: Stella Cole
- June 5: Joshua Bell, Jeremy Denk
- June 6: Kurt Elling, Fred Hersch
- June 7: Kurt Elling, Fred Hersch
- June 7: Alisa Weilerstein, Inon Barnatan
- July 11: Lizzo, Yunchan Lim, CSO
- July 12: Billy Idol
- July 14: Squirrel Nut Zippers
- July 15: Harry Connick Jr.
- July 16: CSO - Kathryn Lewek, Miles Mykkanen, James Conlon, CSO
- July 17: Paul Simon
- July 18: Paul Simon
- July 18: Kathryn Lewek, Miles Mykkanen, James Conlon, CSO
- July 19: Maria Duenas, CSO
- July 22: Augustin Hadelich
- July 23: CSO performance
- July 24: Laura Karpman, CSO
- July 25: Jules Buckley, St. Vincent
- July 26: Chanticleer
- July 26: Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash
- July 28: Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, The Docksiders
- July 29: The Kody Norris Show
- July 31: Carlos Simon, CSO
- Aug. 1: Emanuel Ax, John Williams, CSO
- Aug. 1: Laurie Berkner
- Aug. 2: Micaela Diamond, Bryonha Marie, Noah Ricketts, Ted Sperling, CSO
- Aug. 2: Black Moon Trio
- Aug. 4: Magic City Hippies
- Aug. 5: Danish String Quartet
- Aug. 6: CSO
- Aug. 7: CSO
- Aug. 8: Black Moon Trio
- Aug. 8: Chance the Rapper
- Aug. 9: Misha Dichter
- Aug. 9: Hugh Jackman, Chicago Philharmonic
- Aug. 11: Brian McKnight, Gladys Knight
- Aug. 12: Joe Bonamassa
- Aug. 13: Quincy Jones top hits, CSO, Jules Buckley
- Aug. 14: Steve Hackman, CSO
- Aug. 15: moe, Umphrey’s McGee
- Aug. 15: Okee Dokee Brothers
- Aug. 16: Earl Lee, Stella Chen, CSO
- Aug. 16: Frederica von Stade, Susan Graham, Kevin Murphy
- Aug. 19: Gregory Alan Isakov
- Aug. 20: Ricky Martin
- Aug. 21: Alabama shakes, Liam Kazar
- Aug. 22: Bonnie Raitt
- Aug. 22: Divi Roxx Kids
- Aug. 23: Grease sing-along
- Aug. 25: Deep Purple, Kansas
- Aug. 26: Brandi Carlile
- Aug. 27: Kool & The Gang, Morris Day & The Time, ConFunkShun
- Aug. 28: Alabama
- Aug. 29: Ray LaMontagne, The Weather Station
- Aug. 29: Dr. Seuss Goes to the Opera
- Aug. 30: Miranda Lambert
- Sept. 3: Music of the Baroque, Dame Jane Glover
- Sept. 5: Karen Ouzounian
- Sept. 5: Rod Stewart, Richard Marx
- Sept. 6: Olga Kern
- Sept. 6: Squeeze, Adam Ant
- Sept. 12: Alison Krauss & Union Station, Jerry Douglas, Theo Lawrence
- Sept. 13: Los Tigres del Norte
- Sept. 17: Ziggy Marley, Thievery Corporation
- Sept.18: Tom Jones
- Sept. 19: Martina McBride
- Sept. 23: Jacob Collier
What's next:
Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 23, with early access for donors beginning March 17.
Visit Ravinia.org for tickets and more information.
The Source: This article contains information from Ravinia and previous FOX Chicago reporting.