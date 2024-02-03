Man in critical condition after Englewood shooting: police

A man who was shot in Englewood is in critical condition and Chicago police are looking for the suspect responsible.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of S. Parnell Avenue.

Police say a male was on the street when he was shot multiple times. Details on the suspect are unknown.

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital. At last check, he injuries were life-threatening.

The investigation continues.