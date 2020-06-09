Man in custody after 3 shot in Humboldt Park: police

article

A man was arrested after a shooting that left three men wounded, two of them seriously, Friday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Eddie Jones, 27, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

Three people were outside at 3:05 p.m. in the 800 block of North Homan Avenue when someone on foot fired shots, according to police.

A 27-year-old man was hit in the leg and a 31-year-old was shot multiple times in the leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The third man, 41, was shot in the hip and was treated at the scene in good condition, police said.

Jones allegedly tried running but was taken into custody after a brief chase, police said. A handgun was also recovered.

Area Four detectives are investigating.