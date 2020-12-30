Man in custody after barricading himself in Chatham home with a baby

A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home with a 9-month-old baby Wednesday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

SWAT teams responded to the incident about 1 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Indiana Avenue, as the man refused to leave the residence, Chicago police said.

FOR LOCAL NEWS ON THE GO, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

By 2:20 p.m., the man was placed into custody and the 9-month-old baby was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No charges have been filed.

