A woman was stabbed to death Friday morning after an argument inside a Grand Crossing motel room.

The 31-year-old was stabbed in the chest following an argument with a man at 2:05 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

The man was arrested at the scene when police arrived.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Charges are pending as Area Two detectives investigate.