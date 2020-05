A 55-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 1:45 p.m. he was walking out of a store in the 1300 block of West 71st Street, when someone came from the gangway and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the buttocks and taken to Christ Hospital Oak Lawn where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.