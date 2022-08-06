Man injured after attempting to stop suspect from stealing from Near North Side business

A man was injured after getting into a fight with a suspect who was stealing merchandise from a Near North Side business Friday night.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Clark and Division.

At about 8:23 p.m., an offender entered a retail store and grabbed merchandise, police said.

The offender then attempted to leave the store without paying.

A 58-year-old man approached the offender and a physical altercation ensued, police said.

The man sustained swelling to the face and was treated at the scene.

The offender was placed into custody.

Charges are pending.