Man killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside of Cook County Jail

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Saturday night outside of Cook County Jail in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Officers combed California Boulevard in a light rain for evidence and dozens of markers were seen in the street in front of an area of the jail where visitors can enter. A bloody shirt could also be seen laying on the sidewalk near to the markers.

About 8:50 p.m., a 31-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were walking near the 2700 block of West California Boulevard, when two people got out of a vehicle and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the face and chest, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The woman was struck in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital where she is in good condition.

A third woman, 35-years-old, was standing nearby and was grazed by a bullet on her face, police said. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she is in good condition.

Chicago police work the scene where 3 people were shot, including 1 person who was shot and killed, in the 2700 block of South California Avenue, in the Little Village neighborhood, Saturday, July 10, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A woman who had gone to the jail complex to try to see a detainee said she heard what she thought was fireworks going off as she talked with another visitor at the entrance to a parking lot in the 2800 block of West California Boulevard.

"We were talking from car-to-car and I looked at her and said, ‘those sounded really close," she told the Sun-Times. "Moments later, I heard two pops in front of the visiting area, then more in a cadence that couldn’t be anything but gunshots."

The woman, who asked her name not be used, said they ducked inside their vehicles and waited for the shots to end.

"When the shooting stopped, a Cook Country [sheriff’s officer] said to me, ‘young lady, I think you better move your car,’ and at first I laughed it off because I didn’t believe him, but he was serious and told me those were gunshots.

"I can’t stop thinking to myself that had I not stopped to talk to my friend, I could have been in that area when they were shooting. I was supposed to be over there," she said.

