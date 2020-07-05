Man killed, 3 hurt in South Chicago shooting

A man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting Saturday in South Chicago.

They were standing on the sidewalk at 11:09 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Kingston Avenue when they heard gunshots and realized they were hit, according to Chicago police.

Cartrell Tate, 39, was hit in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:38 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and went to South Shore Hospital on his own in fair condition, according to police. Another man, 60, was hit in the right leg and went to the same hospital in good condition.

A fourth man, 19, was shot in the leg and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center on his own in good condition, police said.