Man killed, 3 others hospitalized after Chicago West Side shooting: police

The Brief A 32-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Monday in Austin. The victims were standing on a sidewalk when an SUV pulled up and a suspect inside opened fire. The 32-year-old was shot in the face and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital. No arrests have been made.



Four people were shot Monday evening on Chicago's West Side, leaving one man dead and three others wounded, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 7:25 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to police.

Four men, ages 27, 32, 34 and 36, were standing on a sidewalk when an SUV pulled alongside them. A suspect inside the vehicle then opened fire, striking all four victims.

The 32-year-old was shot in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 36-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right flank and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 27-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the identity of the man who was killed.

No one is in custody, and police have not released a description of the shooter.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.