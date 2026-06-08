Man killed, 3 others hospitalized after Chicago West Side shooting: police
CHICAGO - Four people were shot Monday evening on Chicago's West Side, leaving one man dead and three others wounded, police said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred about 7:25 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to police.
Four men, ages 27, 32, 34 and 36, were standing on a sidewalk when an SUV pulled alongside them. A suspect inside the vehicle then opened fire, striking all four victims.
The 32-year-old was shot in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.
The 34-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The 36-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right flank and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
The 27-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
What we don't know:
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the identity of the man who was killed.
No one is in custody, and police have not released a description of the shooter.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.