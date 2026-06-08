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Man killed, 3 others hospitalized after Chicago West Side shooting: police

By Cody King
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Updated June 9, 2026 7:29 AM CDT Published June 8, 2026 9:01 PM CDT
4 men shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's West Side
4 men shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's West Side

4 men shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's West Side

Four people were shot Monday evening on Chicago's West Side, leaving one man dead and three others wounded, police said.

The Brief

    • A 32-year-old man was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Monday in Austin.
    • The victims were standing on a sidewalk when an SUV pulled up and a suspect inside opened fire.
    • The 32-year-old was shot in the face and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital. No arrests have been made.

CHICAGO - Four people were shot Monday evening on Chicago's West Side, leaving one man dead and three others wounded, police said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 7:25 p.m. in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, according to police.

Four men, ages 27, 32, 34 and 36, were standing on a sidewalk when an SUV pulled alongside them. A suspect inside the vehicle then opened fire, striking all four victims.

The 32-year-old was shot in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The 36-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right flank and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The 27-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

What we don't know:

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released the identity of the man who was killed.

No one is in custody, and police have not released a description of the shooter.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

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