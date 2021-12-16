Man killed, 4 others wounded Wednesday in Chicago

A person was killed and four others were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

A 25-year-old man was shot to death after a car crash Wednesday night in South Shore.

The man was traveling in a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street when a red SUV struck him and someone from inside fired shots before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.

The man was struck by the gunfire and fled on foot, police said. He was later found behind a house nearby, where he lost consciousness. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His name hasn’t been released.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

In nonfatal attacks, a man was shot in an alley Wednesday night in Douglas Park on the West Side.

The man was in an alley about 7 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Fairfield Avenue when someone inside a vehicle fired shots at him, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and abdomen and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Hours later, a 16-year-old man was wounded in shooting in Kenwood on the South Side.

The teen boy was standing outside about 11:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Lake Shore Drive when someone fired shots, police said. He was struck twice in the arm and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

At least two others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Advertisement

Seven people were shot, four fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.