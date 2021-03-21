Man killed after driving through fence, hitting tree in Arlington Heights

A man died after driving through a fence and striking a tree Saturday in suburban Arlington Heights.

About 6:30 p.m., the man was driving a Honda Odyssey at a high rate of speed on Algonquin Road and Kennicott Avenue when he struck and crossed over the raised center median, according to a statement from Arlington Heights Police.

The minivan crossed both westbound lanes on Algonquin Road and a parkway before driving through a fence in a residential backyard and hitting a tree, police said.

The man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t yet released details on the fatality.

There were no passengers in the Honda and no other vehicles were involved, police said.