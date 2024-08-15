Man killed, another in critical after shooting on Chicago's West Side

A shooting on Chicago's West Side has left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The incident happened at 10:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

The victims, a 40-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, were standing outside when they were approached by three men with guns, according to Chicago police.

The group of armed men began firing shots at the victims, striking them multiple times.

Police said the suspects then got into a white Dodge Durango and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital. The 40-year-old is in critical condition and the 19-year-old died from his injuries, authorities said. His identity hasn't been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.