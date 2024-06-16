Man killed, another in critical condition after South Side shooting: CPD

A shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood has left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The incident happened at 3:17 p.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of S. La Salle Street.

Two victims, a 34-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, were confronted by an armed suspect who fired multiple shots in their direction, according to Chicago police.

The 34-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said. His identity hasn't been released.

The second victim was also struck by the gunfire multiple times and is in critical condition at Christ Hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation continues.