Man killed, another hospitalized after West Side shooting

A shooting on Chicago's West Side left one man dead and another wounded, with suspects still on the run, according to police.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of N. Leamington Avenue.

Police were alerted by a ShotSpotter notification and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head when they arrived. A 21-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Both men were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The 49-year-old was initially in critical condition but later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

The second victim is in fair condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.