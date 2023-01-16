Man killed, another wounded during home invasion shootout in St. Charles

A man was killed and another was wounded during a home invasion shootout Saturday in west suburban St. Charles.

Around 7:37 p.m., St. Charles police responded to an apartment in the 100 block of Walnut Drive for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they observed Panagiotis Koutroumbis dragging James Gherardini out of the apartment. Gherardini had been shot in the chest, police said.

Gherardini was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

During the investigation, police learned that another man — a 25-year-old from St. Charles — was also wounded by gunfire and taken to the same hospital before officers arrived at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Koutroumbis, Gherardini and at least one other person entered the apartment through an unlocked sliding glass door and reportedly zip-tied the hands of several occupants inside the apartment, police said.

The suspects then demanded items from the occupants.

According to police, the 25-year-old St. Charles man who was hospitalized received a phone call from a resident of the apartment just before the shooting. The resident showed up to the scene and exchanged gunfire with at least one of the suspects.

The St. Charles man was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized in stable condition, police said. Gherardini was fatally shot in the chest.

Koutroumbis was charged with attempted first-degree murder and home invasion. He's being held at the Kane County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Panagiotis Koutroumbis | St. Charles Police Department

His next court date is set for Jan. 20.

Police believe an additional offender fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police also say this was an isolated, targeted attack and that there is no threat to the public.