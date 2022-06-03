Man killed, boy seriously wounded in South Chicago alley

A man was killed and a boy was seriously wounded Friday morning while walking in an alley in South Chicago.

The 21-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were walking in the 8300 block of South Houston Avenue just before 8 a.m. when three suspects opened fire from the mouth of the alley, Chicago police said.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead, police said.

The boy was struck in the leg and hand and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

After the shooting the suspects fled on foot. No one is in custody.

Advertisement

Area Two detectives are investigating.