Man killed, bystander injured in West Pullman shooting: police

The Brief A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood after gunfire was fired from an SUV, police said. The victim was shot multiple times and later pronounced dead at Roseland Hospital. A 70-year-old bystander was struck in the leg and hospitalized in stable condition; detectives are investigating.



A 29-year-old man has died, and a 70-year-old has been injured after a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on Friday, according to Chicago police.

Around 5:14 p.m., a 29-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 11900 block of S. Michigan Avenue when he was approached by an unknown SUV. At least one suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victim, police say.

The 29-year-old was shot multiple times in the body and face. He was taken to Roseland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 70-year-old man who was also standing nearby was shot in the leg and transported to Christ Hospital. He was initially listed in stable condition, police say.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.