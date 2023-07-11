Man killed, female wounded in South Chicago shooting

Two people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A 32-year-old man and a female whose age was unknown were struck by gunfire after midnight in the 8500 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The other victim was shot in the thigh but refused treatment at the scene. She self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

A witness told police that the shooter may have been traveling in a vehicle when

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.