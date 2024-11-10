Man killed in Geneva crash after being ejected from truck, police say

The Brief An Aurora man died early Sunday after being ejected from his truck in a crash in Geneva. The crash occurred near the intersection of Route 25 and Fabyan Parkway; the truck veered off the road and stopped near the Fox River bridge. Authorities reported the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and no passengers or other injuries were involved.



An Aurora man died early Sunday after he was ejected from his truck in a crash in Geneva, police said.

The crash occurred around 4:54 a.m. when a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling west on Fabyan Parkway, crossed the eastbound lanes and left the roadway, coming to a stop near the Fox River bridge, Geneva police said.

The truck was found on the south side of the bridge embankment. The driver, identified as Carlos Diaz Jr., 31, of Aurora, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police said the truck's airbags did not deploy and that Diaz was not wearing a seatbelt.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, and no other injuries were reported.

The bridge was temporarily closed while officers investigated, reopening around 9 a.m.

The Kane County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy on Diaz and the investigation continues.