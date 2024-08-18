Man killed in hit-and-run crash in West Rogers Park identified

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's North Side late Saturday night.

The 67-year-old victim was identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as James Reedtillman, of Evanston.

Chicago police said the crash happened in the 1900 block of West Howard Street around 11:30 p.m. He was walking in the street when he was hit by a black pickup truck headed eastbound. The driver fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital by an Evanston ambulance and was pronounced dead.

Major Accident detectives are investigating.