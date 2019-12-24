Man killed in Chicago crash after beating woman, fleeing officers: police

A man was killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday after beating a woman at a Calumet Heights gas station, then trying to flee police on the South Side.

The man, 40, was allegedly seen beating a woman at a gas station about 1:55 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago police said. When officers responded, they saw the man driving away in a 2010 Dodge Charger with a woman who was screaming and waving for help as she tried to jump out of the moving vehicle.

Officers quickly lost sight of the vehicle, but soon after found it crashed into three parked vehicles in the 2300 block of East 91st Street, police said. The man was critically injured and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman, 28, was taken to the same hospital, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet provided details about the death.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.