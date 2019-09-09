Man killed in crash on I-94 in Skokie

A driver was killed in a crash Monday on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Skokie.

The 25-year-old man was driving a Honda sedan north when he lost control at 5:03 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Gross Point Road in Skokie, Illinois State Police said.

The Honda hit the left concrete median before rolling over across all three lanes, state police said. The driver was dead at the scene.

An autopsy found the man died from his injuries from the crash, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

The right lane of northbound I-94 remains closed while authorities investigate the crash, state police said.