Man killed in Englewood shooting: police

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

He was in a vehicle about 4:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Morgan Street when he heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on his death.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.