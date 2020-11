A man died in a forklift accident Wednesday in south suburban Blue Island.

Jozef Skubisz, 35, was badly injured when a forklift overturned about 3:35 p.m. at 3301 Wireton Rd., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He died less than 10 minutes later, and an autopsy ruled his death an accident.

Blue Island police did not return a request for details Thursday.