Woman dies after fire at Bronzeville home

A woman died in a house fire Thursday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The fire started around 11:20 p.m. in the basement of a 1.5-story home in the 3600 block of South Giles Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman, whose age was unknown, was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. She was pronounced dead a short time later. Authorities have not yet released her identity.

Chicago police said the cause of the fire was ruled "accidental" but did not provide any further details.