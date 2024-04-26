2 shot on Chicago's Near West Side

Two men were shot Thursday night on Chicago's Near West Side.

The men, 18 and 20, were standing on the sidewalk around 9:20 p.m. when a light sedan pulled up and two gunmen got out and started shooting in the 1800 block of West Monroe Street, police said.

The 18-year-old was shot several times throughout the body. The 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the neck. Both victims were transported to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

Police said both victims were uncooperative with officers and would not answer any questions.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.