Chicago police seek to identify suspects in Chatham murder

Chicago police released a video of two people believed to be connected to a homicide in Chatham last month.

A man was shot to death in a stairway of an apartment building located in the 7900 block of South Rhodes Avenue on April 30 at 12 a.m.

Detectives asked for the public's help identifying two people caught on video in the area around the time of the incident.

One of the individuals was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with dark sweatpants with white string, light-colored gym shoes, and had long braided hair.

The second person had a heavy build and was last seen wearing a multi-color hooded jacket/sweatshirt.