Man shot to death in stairway of Chatham apartment

A man was shot to death in an apartment complex Tuesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police officers found the man, who was between the ages of 18 and 25, suffering from gunshot wounds in the rear stairway of an apartment complex in the 7900 block of South Rhodes Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

No further information was provided.