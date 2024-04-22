Bensenville man charged in Mount Prospect home invasion and shooting

A Bensenville man has been arrested and charged five months after a home invasion and shooting in Mount Prospect.

Mount Prospect police responded to the 100 block of N. Maple Street around 7:23 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2023, after neighbors heard a person yelling for help.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He informed police that two men wearing reflective vests approached his home, leading to an altercation. One of the offenders then pulled out a gun and fired a shot before both suspects fled to a dark-colored SUV.

Using evidence collected at the scene, detectives identified two suspects: 56-year-old Solomon Montague of Bensenville and Desmond Cavender. Video footage from the area showed Cavender driving the SUV used in the crime. Digital evidence also placed Montague and Cavender in the vicinity of the shooting at the time of the incident.

Following a search warrant executed on Cavender's cellphone, recovered conversations between him and Montague confirmed the shooting was planned and the victim targeted.

Additionally, a shell casing found at the scene matched ballistic evidence from an attempted murder case in another jurisdiction. An active warrant had already been issued for Cavender's arrest in that case.

Solomon Montague

Montague was arrested on April 4, 2024, and charged with home invasion and aggravated battery. He appeared in court on April 5 and was ordered detained until his next hearing scheduled for April 26.

Cavender is currently in custody on unrelated charges in a different state. Police obtained an arrest warrant for him in connection with the home invasion and aggravated battery.