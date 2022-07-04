Man killed in Little Village hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood.

Police found the man, who is in his 40s or 50s, lying in the middle of the street around 3:35 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Pulaski Road. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

A witness told police the man was struck by a red Jeep which was traveling northbound on Pulaski Road.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The Jeep fled the scene and no one is in custody, police said.