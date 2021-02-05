Man killed in Lithuanian Plaza shooting: police

A man was fatally shot Friday in Lithuanian Plaza on the Southwest Side, police said.

He was on the sidewalk about 2:25 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 19-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t commented on his death.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.