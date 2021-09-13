Man killed in shooting on Bishop Ford Expressway

One man was killed in a shooting Monday on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

The 45-year-old was traveling about 1:44 a.m. on the ramp from southbound I-94 near 130th Street when someone opened fire, Illinois State Police said.

He was struck by a bullet and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Lanes were temporarily closed for an investigation, but have since been reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.

No further information was immediately available.