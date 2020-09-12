Man killed in West Englewood shooting

A man was found shot to death Saturday in West Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot found the 34-year-old unresponsive on the ground shortly after midnight in the 6200 block of South Seeley Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had a gunshot wound to the back of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Walter Leflora, of West Englewood.

The man’s body could be seen covered with a sheet in the street as officers investigated. A large crowd gathered near the scene, with multiple people yelling for authorities to remove his body from the street.

An autopsy conducted Saturday ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Police said no one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.