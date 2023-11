A man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side Wednesday morning.

Police say a 42-year-old man was standing outside in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road at 11:25 a.m. when a dark vehicle drove by and someone inside began firing shots.

The victim was shot in the lower back and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.