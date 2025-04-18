Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in shooting on Chicago's West Side, suspect sought: police

By Cody King
Published  April 18, 2025 7:00pm CDT
    • A 54-year-old man was fatally shot on Chicago’s West Side.
    • The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.
    • No arrests have been made.

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting Friday on Chicago's West Side, and police say the gunman is still on the run.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 5:39 p.m. in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.

A 54-year-old man was involved in an argument with another man in a blue vehicle when the situation escalated. The man in the vehicle fired a single gunshot toward the victim before driving eastbound, according to Chicago police.

The victim, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing by CPD Area 5 Detectives.

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

