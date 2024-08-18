Man killed in West Side shooting, suspect on the run: Chicago police

A man is dead after being gunned down on the city's West Side, according to Chicago police. The suspect is still on the run.

The shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of W. Madison, in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground.

He was taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police said a short time later, the man died from his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released.

A handgun was recovered on scene but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.