Man killed, woman critically injured in shooting in Humboldt Park: police

A man was killed, and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

About 9:15 p.m., the man and woman, 24 and 25, were in the 3200 block of West Division Street, when they were ambushed by up to three males who fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

Chicago police work the scene where 2 people were shot including a 24-year-old man who was shot and killed, in the 3200 West Division St. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Saturday, June 19, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The man was rushed to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.

The woman was struck in the neck and rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

At least five evidence markers could be seen in the street next to a black SUV. Neighbors peered down a usually busy Division Street to get a look at the investigation, some even stopping to ask what happened.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

