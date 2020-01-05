Man killed, woman injured in fire in Maywood

article

A man was killed and a woman was injured Sunday in a fire at a home in west suburban Maywood.

Firefighters responded to a home in the 100 block of South 9th Avenue just before 2 a.m. and saw fire coming from the first floor, Maywood Fire Chief Craig Bronaugh Jr. said.

After entering the home, they found a man and woman lying unconscious on the floor, Bronaugh Jr. said.

The man had burns over about half his body, and both were suffering from smoke inhalation, Bronaugh Jr. said. They were taken to the Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The man, 43, was pronounced dead about half an hour later, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The woman’s condition was not immediately known.

A man on the second floor was able to escape unharmed, Bronaugh Jr. said. Firefighters reported hearing smoke alarms on the second floor but none on the first.