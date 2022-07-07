Man killed, woman wounded in shooting while driving in Wicker Park

A man was killed and a woman was wounded after they were shot while driving and crashed their car early Thursday on Chicago's Near West Side.

Three people were driving around 1:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when a black Jeep SUV pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.

The victims drove off and crashed their car near the 1600 block of West Congress Parkway, police said.

A 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the hip and left shoulder and was also taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The second passenger in the backseat was not injured but was taken in for questioning, police said.

Police recovered a weapon from the vehicle. Area detectives are investigating.