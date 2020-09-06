Man last seen on Near West side was a patient at VA Hospital: police

article

Police are looking for a 69-year-old man who was last seen at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center on the Near West Side.

Anthony Crump was last seen Saturday wearing brown hospital pajamas and black slippers, Chicago police said. He may need medical attention and appear confused.

Crump is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and balding gray hair, police said. He likes going to parks.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8274.