Man living with Cook County sheriff's deputy arrested on gun and drug charges

A Cook County sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative duty last week after a man the deputy was living with was arrested for possessing over one kilogram of cocaine and two handguns.

On Aug. 17, Cook County Sherif's Police executed a traffic stop in the 5300 block of Morgan Street on an individual identified as Sean Dwyer.

During the stop, police recovered approximately 550 grams of suspected cocaine.

A search was then executed at Dwyer's residence in the 10900 block of South California Avenue, and an additional 1.15 kilograms of suspected cocaine, two 9 mm handguns and a large amount of cash were recovered.

Dwyer was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and manufacture/delivery 900+ grams of cocaine.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The sheriff's office had previously received information that a sheriff's deputy was living with Dwyer, and that Dwyer was allegedly selling drugs.

The deputy was placed on administrative duty on the day the search was executed, the sheriff's office said.

No criminal charges have been filed against the deputy.

Dwyer appeared in bond court Friday, and was given a $15,000 bond.

He was released from custody that same day.